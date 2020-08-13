‘Build Up’ Campaign Helps Children & Parents ‘Thrive From Home’

Many parents are opting out of daycare and preschools for their kiddos these days. While they may have good intentions, is it the right option for their child’s development?

Researches have found that children learn the most from birth to the age of 3 – this includes developing gross and fine motor, communication, and social-emotional skills. According to the early childhood director at TBAISD, Dr. Yvonne Donohoe McCool, “Kids are hard-wired for learning right from birth, so we know that 90% of brain’s infrastructure and development occurs prior to kindergarten entry. Sometimes it’s hard to know if you are hurting or helping that development”.

Dr. McCool is one of the contributing members of the Build Up campaign – that is designed to provide learning support for preschoolers and to help parents gauge their child’s achievements. Recently, the Michigan Department of Education, the Office of Special Education and PBS have teamed up to expand the Build Up campaign with their new Thrive From Home resources and programs.

“This initiative aims to connect with caregivers to offer tips and tricks, resources, and videos all to make time at home with those little ones a little easier,” said Dr. McCool. “It also helps caregivers focus on how to work in our everyday routines to support development in our preschool age children”.

The Thrive From Home resources and programs are geared specifically for ages 3 to 5. There are 8 developmental categories to choose from: Communication, Gross Motor, Literacy, Science, Fine Motor, Independence, Math, and Social-Emotional. Each section contains colorful videos, interactive apps and activities for both the child and parent. “You’re able to access a series of activities that can happen at home with your children, and that should fit right within the context of your day,” explains Dr. McCool. “One way to improve on social-emotional development is by working on feelings and faces. So while you and your child are brushing your teeth in front of the mirror – you can make faces that are happy, surprised, and disappointed”.

For parents that are worried that their child is behind, Build Up also offers a list of important milestones. If you find that your child is developmentally delayed, the website has a Get Connected tab that helps parents connect with educational professionals and coordinators.

For more information about the Build Up campaign, and their Thrive From Home resources, click here.