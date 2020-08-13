Biden, Harris Make First Public Appearance as Running Mates

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden introduced his new running mate, Kamala Harris, at their first public event together.

The pair made the appearance Wednesday at Biden’s former high school in Delaware.

The two ran against each other at one point for the Democratic nomination before Harris ended her campaign back in December.

Harris praised her running mate just months after the clashing on the debate

“And I couldn’t be prouder to be by his side, running to represent you,” she said. “America is crying out for leadership, yet we have a President who cares more about himself than the people who elected him.”

Biden’s search team started with more than 20 initial candidates and recruited dozens of lawyers to conduct deep dives into 11 finalists.