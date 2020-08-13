13 Days of N.MI Summer Giveaway: Day 9

Day #9 is all about the wine, award winning wine and ciders, that is! Straight from Bel Lago- a winery serving off the edge of Lake Leelanau.

Bel Lago emphasizes cultivation—living by the adage that “wine is made in the vineyard” – and the results speak for themselves.

Their attention to detail and focus on the grape sets our wine apart from other northern Michigan wineries. Stop in and taste for yourself!

Nestled along the shores of Lake Leelanau, Bel Lago is located near the village of Cedar, just 18 miles from downtown Traverse City, Michigan. A short drive from beautiful Leland, crystal-clear Glen Lake, and the famous Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, our winery and cidery is en route to some of northern Michigan’s most treasured destinations.

With views of the lake and our well-established vines, there’s no better place to enjoy a glass of wine or cider.