Tips and Tricks for Planting Trees, Shrubs and Perennials Beyond Summer

Knowing how to properly plant trees, shrubs and perennials can make all the difference in your yard and garden areas. Simple tips can keep the plants going strong well beyond summer and year after year.

Robin Smiilie with Garden Goods in Traverse City shares her expertise and advice if you’re looking to still get out and plant through the fall season.

“The nicest thing about this time of year is that we have lots of natural moisture, and the ground is very warm. So, this is the perfect time to put plants in to let those roots get settled in before fall comes,” says Smiilie.

To see more of what Smiilie goes over and what she suggests including how to pot and what soil nutrients to use, check out the video posted above.

For a direct link to Garden Goods in Traverse City click here.