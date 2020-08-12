Secret Service Says Man Shot Outside White House Made Threats

The Secret Service is reviewing the shooting that happened just outside the White House grounds.

It involved a man from Ohio and a Secret Service officer.

Police say the suspect approached the officer and told the officer he had a gun. The man then ran aggressively toward the officer, pulled out an object, and crouched into a shooters stance as if he was about to fire a weapon.

The suspect who was shot is Mayron Berryman, a former boxer from Dayton, Ohio.

No gun was found on him at the scene.

He is hospitalized and in critical condition.

The White House says it was politically motivated, but the Secret Service has not confirmed a motive yet.