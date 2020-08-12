Possible COVID-19 Exposure Sites Identified in Grand Traverse County
The Grand Traverse County Health Department is reporting of two new possible COVID-19 exposure sites.
During case investigations, the following locations were identified as public exposure sites.
- Firefly Restaurant:
Sunday, August 2 from 3 – 8 p.m.
Tuesday, August 4 from 12 – 8 p.m.
Wednesday, August 5 from 12 – 8 p.m.
Sunday, August 9 from 3 – 8 p.m.
- Cherry Capital Airport:
Delta Flight 3787
Arriving from Minneapolis/St. Paul into Cherry Capital on Saturday, August 1 at 5:29 p.m.
If you were at the locations during the listed times, you should self monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days since the exposure.
Click here for up to date information on COVID-19.