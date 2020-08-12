Midland Center For The Arts, WCMU Public Media Host Town Hall on Moving Forward from Flooding

Mid-Michigan Communities are still putting the pieces back together after May’s devastating floods.

Tonight, the Midland Center For The Arts and WCMU Public Media held a virtual forum to talk about how businesses, nonprofits and families are moving forward.

The Midland area saw millions of dollars’ worth of flood damage.

United Way of Midland County says the community response has been amazing but the work is far from over and they still need help.

“Now we’re into the long term recovery and that’s about putting things back together. Volunteers are going to play a vital role, so whether that’s group or individual needs, volunteers are going to be needed on every imaginable level,” said Holly Miller, President of United Way of Midland County.

Midland Center For The Arts says while their museums are closed, they’re still holding outdoor and virtual events.