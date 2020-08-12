Michigan Officials Report 517 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 517 new cases of the coronavirus and 9 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 89,271 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,273 COVID-19 deaths.

Tuesday the state was at 88,756 confirmed cases with 6,264 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of August 7, 63,636 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Two soldiers at Camp Grayling are in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus last week.

They received the positive test results last Thursday after showing COVID-19 symptoms.

Both were immediately isolated in dedicated housing units.

Anyone who was in contact with the two were also isolated immediately.

In addition, to ensure the health and safety of the soldiers, families and community, the entire formation of more than 400 soldiers were tested again on Monday.

The camp is still waiting on those results.

Gerald R. Ford International Airport is the first airport test site for a new autonomous robot that disinfects using ultraviolet technology to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The Ford Airport is also testing tools that utilize UV technology to destroy the microbiology of the virus.

The tools the airport is testing includes a shoe disinfectant mat for guests, a pod that can be used to clean wheelchairs and luggage trolleys, and a chamber for personal items such as phones, keys and tablets.

Gerald R. Ford International Airport partnered with Michigan-based UVC Experts and Florida-based iP Program as it looked at the various solutions available to meet the disinfecting needs of all touchpoints, including floor, open spaces, surfaces and personal items.

Russia is the first country to grant regulatory approval to a coronavirus vaccine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is declaring it a victory. But doctors worldwide are skeptical about the vaccine.

They say the country ignored safety procedures to speed up development.

“Right now it’s almost a political statement. There is no test that shows that this is protects anybody from COVID-19,” says Dr. David Agus, a professor of medicine and engineering at the University of Southern California. “I certainly hope it doesn’t change what any country does in terms of vaccine development. Most countries are doing phase three studies. That’s looking, does this vaccine actually protect and reduce the symptoms by 50%.”

Russia was one the courtiers hardest hit by the coronavirus.

The U.S., Britain and Canada accused Moscow hackers of trying to steal COVID-19 research last month.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.