Michelle Cooks: Healthy Summer Squash Casserole
Casseroles, typically, are the easiest meals to make, and can be packed full of nutrients, customizable, and premade ahead of time to make it the perfect weeknight entree. In this edition of Michelle Cooks, she preps and bakes a Healthy Summer Squash Casserole, inspired by a recipe from Evolving Table.
Healthy Summer Squash Casserole
Ingredients (Provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets)
- Zucchini and Yellow Summer Squash
- Olive oil
- Garlic Powder
- Salt & Pepper
- Parmesan cheese
- Panko Breadcrumbs
- Parsley
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Prepare yellow squash and zucchini by cutting into 1/4-inch slices. You can either do this by carefully using a mandoline or with a sharp knife.
- Sprinkle 1/2 teaspoon salt over all of the slices and let sit for 10 minutes. Wipe away any excess moisture that forms with a paper towel.
- Layer the zucchini and yellow squash in a 9-inch square baking dish and sprinkle with remaining salt and pepper.
- Whisk together breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, and garlic powder. Sprinkle over zucchini and squash.
- Cover baking dish with aluminum foil and bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes. Broil for 3-5 minutes or until the topping becomes crispy.