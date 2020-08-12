Manistee Co. Four Vehicle Crash Sends Man to Hospital

Filer Twp Semi Crash2

Filer Twp Semi Crash1

Filer Twp Semi Crash3

A man was taken to the hospital after a four vehicle crash on Tuesday in Manistee County.

State police say it happened shortly before noon in Filer Township, just south of Manistee.

Troopers say a utility van crossed the center line while driving north on U.S. 31 near Stronach Road.

It hit a semi heading the other way as well as a car behind the semi.

Troopers say the semi then crossed into the northbound lane and hit an SUV.

U.S. 31 was shut down for more than five hours to clean up.

The man driving the utility van was taken to the hospital for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.