Leaders from Washington DC Discuss Resources for Sanford Redevelopment

In May, downtown Sanford was devastated by historical floods after two dams broke.

Now, leaders from Washington DC are touring the damage left behind to help those devastated by the floods.

Congressman John Moolenaar met with Deputy Under Secretary Bette Brand from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development to talk about bringing resources to the Midland area.

Now, the USDA is working with local leaders to create a plan for redevelopment.

“USDA has been working tirelessly to increase rural prosperity because we know that when rural America thrives, all America thrives,” says Deputy Under Secretary Brand.

Congressman Moolenaar says, “Local, state and federal government are working together to assist both in the emergency response and now in the phase where we’re working to rebuild. It’s encouraging, it’s very hopeful and we have a lot of work ahead of us.”

The USDA assistance is different than FEMA. Deputy Under Secretary Brand wants to remind people that September 8th is the last day for people to apply for FEMA.