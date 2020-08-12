Junior Golfers Hitting the Links at Bay Meadows Family Golf Course

One of the best ways to socially distance this summer is by hitting the links. With so many amazing courses to choose from here in Northern Michigan, it’s easy to do!

Junior golfers in Traverse City are fostering a love of this lifelong sport at a young age. Bay Meadows Family Golf Course has been hosting a weekly PGA Junior League opportunity for kids ages 7-13. PGA professionals and local golf experts are coming together to see the next generation of golf enthusiasts.

The instructors here are putting the “fun” in fundamentals. Scott Wilson, a PGA Professional at Bay Meadows says, “I come to the golf course excited every day just like they do knowing that I’m going to have fun and help them get a little better and help them develop as better people.”

For the kids, they’re learning that passion and dedication will take them far, not only on the fairway but in life! Crosby Robinson, a junior golfer explains, “If you want to be a golfer you’re going to have to put in the time and energy. You have to work on it, you have to actually like go to the range and chip and putt.”

