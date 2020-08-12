Healthy Living: Puppies on a Medical Mission

Before pups can graduate into service dogs, they needs some training.

But although their companionship is priceless, the cost of training can run up to $50,000. After all, service dogs do everything from supporting veterans suffering with PTSD to helping people with disabilities live everyday life.

Now, two women are changing how they’re trained.

Instead of individual homes, these dogs are raised in hospitals.

Healthy Living has the details for how that’s working out for trainers, hospital staff, and patients alike. So far, it seems like a win-win situation.