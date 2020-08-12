Healthy Living: Mitigating Migraines

It’s estimated more than 38 million Americans suffer from migraines.

The pain can be so debilitating it can put a patient down for days.

Now a new type of medication is giving hope to those who have dealt with the pain for years.

Courtney Hunter explains in Healthy Living.

The new class of migraine drugs was approved by the FDA in 2018 and most insurance companies will cover the cost.

Dr. Monteith says the only side effects reported so far are injection site reaction such as redness or swelling.