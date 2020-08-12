Grand Rapids Law Firm Files Motion Over COVID-19 Farm Testing Mandate

A Grand Rapids law firm is suing the state over a COVID-19 farm testing mandate.

Varnum LLP filed a motion in federal court Tuesday, on behalf of farm workers and owners.

They argue the mandate requiring farms with more than 20 workers to test for the virus, violates civil rights and targets Latinos.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released a statement saying the mandate is intended to save lives.

It cited the fact that farm and food processing outbreaks have almost doubled in the last week.

The department says testing requirements apply across the board regardless of race.