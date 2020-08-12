Gov. Whitmer Told Biden She Didn’t Want VP Spot

Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris will speak Wednesday in Delaware.

It will be the first time they’ve publicly spoken since Biden named Harris his running mate Tuesday.

The decision ends a months-long process.

Biden started with a list of about 20 candidates, including Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

In the final days before his decision, he spoke with 11 finalists for the position.

Harris ran against Biden for the Democratic nomination, but she dropped out of the race in December.

President Trump brought up the fact that the two used to be rivals but for many democrats looking for diversity on the ticket, they say Harris is the key to victory in November.

Senator Harris is now the first woman of color to be nominated for national office by a major political party.

While Governor Gretchen Whitmer was being considered as Joe Biden’s running mate, she reportedly went back and forth on if she would accept the position.

It came this spring, when protests raged across the country over the death of George Floyd and racial inequality.

At that point Governor Whitmer sent word to Biden’s team that she no longer wanted to be considered for the running mate slot.

She recommended Biden pick a Black woman.

But Biden still wanted Governor Whitmer in the mix.

He personally called her in June to ask if she would stay for the second round of vetting.

She agreed.