Detectives Seize Nearly 100 Grams of Fentanyl in Grand Traverse Co. Drug Bust

Chris Clor,

Police seized nearly 100 grams of fentanyl and 200 fentanyl pills during a drug bust in Grand Traverse County.

Last week on Tuesday, the Traverse Narcotics Team says they got a tip about someone at an area hotel dealing drugs.

They searched the suspect’s room where they found the drugs.

They arrested Demond Roger-Williams of Detroit.

The next day the drug team says they found evidence Roger-Williams had sold the drugs to someone in the area.

He is now charged with having and dealing fentanyl, running a drug house and vehicle and being a repeat offender.

