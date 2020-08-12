Cooking With Chef Hermann: Potato Salad with Corn and Fresh Basil

Potato Salad with Corn and Fresh Basil

Ingredients:

  • 2 ½ lb. red skin potatoes cooked, cut into 1 inch pieces
  • 1 medium ear of cooked corn (1/2 C)
  • 1 small onion diced
  • 1 TB Apple Cider Vinegar
  • 3 celery stalks diced
  • ½ C Mayonnaise
  • ½ C Greek Yogurt or Sour cream
  • 3TB fresh Basil chopped
  • 1 TB fresh dill
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • Salt to taste

Directions:

Mix mayonnaise, sour cream, vinegar, corn, onions, celery and herbs.  Adjust taste with salt and pepper then gently mix the potatoes into the dressing. Chill before serving.

