Cooking With Chef Hermann: Potato Salad with Corn and Fresh Basil
Potato Salad with Corn and Fresh Basil
Ingredients:
- 2 ½ lb. red skin potatoes cooked, cut into 1 inch pieces
- 1 medium ear of cooked corn (1/2 C)
- 1 small onion diced
- 1 TB Apple Cider Vinegar
- 3 celery stalks diced
- ½ C Mayonnaise
- ½ C Greek Yogurt or Sour cream
- 3TB fresh Basil chopped
- 1 TB fresh dill
- 1 tsp black pepper
- Salt to taste
Directions:
Mix mayonnaise, sour cream, vinegar, corn, onions, celery and herbs. Adjust taste with salt and pepper then gently mix the potatoes into the dressing. Chill before serving.