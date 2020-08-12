Cooking With Chef Hermann: Potato Salad with Corn and Fresh Basil

Potato Salad with Corn and Fresh Basil

Ingredients:

2 ½ lb. red skin potatoes cooked, cut into 1 inch pieces

1 medium ear of cooked corn (1/2 C)

1 small onion diced

1 TB Apple Cider Vinegar

3 celery stalks diced

½ C Mayonnaise

½ C Greek Yogurt or Sour cream

3TB fresh Basil chopped

1 TB fresh dill

1 tsp black pepper

Salt to taste

Directions:

Mix mayonnaise, sour cream, vinegar, corn, onions, celery and herbs. Adjust taste with salt and pepper then gently mix the potatoes into the dressing. Chill before serving.