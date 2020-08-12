Connection & Inspiration through Art: The Oliver Art Center in Frankfort

Art can connect us, inspire us, and give us hope. Since 1948, the Oliver Art Center in Benzie County has been connecting their community through the works of local artists, and they are continuing their efforts with their latest exhibits and fundraising initiatives.

Birds Fly In Exhibit | August 7 – September 11

From August 7 – September 11, you can view the multimedia exhibition – Birds Fly In by Frankfort artist, Ellie Harold. Her collaborative showcase features abstract paintings, music, poems, and eye-opening visuals – that are a cause for conversation. All of the art is encased in a chain-linked fence. Harold drew most of her inspiration from U.S. events that happened in 2019 – and found that her artwork gave her an outlet to express her true feelings.

“So the outside refers to just one of humanity’s challenges today – and what first inspired me, was news about immigration challenges,” Harold explains. “The shoes that you see around the outside of the exhibit are the actual shoes that were taken from a halfway stopping point in central Mexico. They’ve been very worn by people who probably walked, at this point, over 1000 miles to get to the U.S. Border”.

The birds in the exhibit represent can either represent hope or a trapped innocence. Like with any art, visitors are encouraged to explore and sit within the exhibit to make their own interpretation.

Click here for more information about the Birds Fly In exhibit.

2020 NoGalaGala | August 15 – August 27

This year’s Annual Fundraiser Gala has been changed to the 2020 NoGalaGala in order to keep everyone safe. It has been turned into a virtual event that consists of two ways to help support the art center at this time.

From now until August 15, you can purchase a golf ball for $25 each, or $100 for 5, that will enter you in to win some great prizes. It’s called the Golf Ball Drone Drop and will take place on August 27 at 7 PM. Participants can tune in to the Oliver Art Center’s website to watch their ball fall from a drone onto one of Crystal Lake Golf Club’s courses. Prizes for the balls closest to the hole and the ball farthest from the hole include – $1,000 cash prize, new MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and Air Pods Pro.

Another way to support local artists and the Oliver Art Center is to participate in their online auction. Participants will be able to cast their bid on items such as a Round of Golf at Crystal Downs for 3 people, a private dinner by professional chef Jim Voltz, Crystal Mountain Ski Pass, and 24-hour use of a portable sauna. The auction will take place from August 15 and closes August 27.

For more information about the 2020 NoGalaGala, click here.