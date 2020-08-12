Charlevoix Co. Deputies Need Help Finding Person Who Stole ATV

Charlevoix County Deputies need your help finding whoever they say stole an ATV and other items.

They say they were called to a breaking and entering that happened July 20 at the Mount McSauba Ski Hill and Summer Camp.

Mount McSauba said that an ATV and other items were stolen from them.

While detectives were working there they got another breaking and entering complaint, this time at AmericInn Lodge and Suites.

They say someone cut through window screens and stayed the night.

Detectives found the ATV on a bike path near Boyne City Road.

It’s an Arctic Cat TBX 700 with a dump style box on the back.

A $3,000 reward is out for information leading to the arrest of whoever did this.

If you know who is responsible, call the sheriff’s office.