BREAKING: Trooper Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car on Mackinac Bridge

Nichelle Hulka,

MSP say a suspect is on the loose after running over a trooper at the Mackinac Bridge.

They say the trooper has been taken to the hospital and has non-life threatening injuries.

The officer was on foot and was hit around 9:30 Wednesday night.

The vehicle was found in Emmet County and multiple agencies are now searching the area with K-9 units.

