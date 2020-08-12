BREAKING: Trooper Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car on Mackinac Bridge

MSP say a suspect is on the loose after running over a trooper at the Mackinac Bridge.

They say the trooper has been taken to the hospital and has non-life threatening injuries.

The officer was on foot and was hit around 9:30 Wednesday night.

The vehicle was found in Emmet County and multiple agencies are now searching the area with K-9 units.

Stay with 9&10 News as we work to learn more.

At approximately 9:32 p.m. a trooper was struck near the toll area on the Mackinac Bridge. The vehicle fled and was found in Emmet County unoccupied. MSP and other law enforcement are on scene at Resort Pike and Sheridan Road searching. pic.twitter.com/v6H89qqfuy — @MSPNorthernMI (@mspnorthernmi) August 13, 2020