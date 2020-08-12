A Evening Out with The Trolley Trio Progressive Dinner: Michaywe’s Inn the Woods in Gaylord

We are at the second stop of the Trolley Trio Progressive Dinner where we get a sneak peek of their delectably-rich appetizers from Michaywe’s Inn the Woods. Their head chef spills all of the delicious details about this wonderful event.

About the Trolley Trio Progressive Dinner:

On Tuesday, August 25, from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM, you can spend the evening with the Trolley Trio Progressive Dinner that tours some of Gaylord’s popular dining options.

9&10 News & Otsego Resort, together with Michaywe’ Inn the Woods & The Iron Pig Smokehouse created this perfect night out to showcase their excellent food, drinks, and hospitality, and to celebrate the end of this beautiful Northern Michigan summer.

The Trolley Trio Progressive Dinner starts at Otsego Resort. They kick-off the evening with a cocktail hour – that includes drink options from “High Five” spirits – the Mackinac Island Rum Mojito, and the Gypsy Mule.

From there, attendees will head to Michaywe’s Inn the Woods for some flavorful appetizers including a parmesan risotto cake, hot seared scallop, shallot, applewood bacon, spinach, & Pernod cream and whole butter.

Then, the main course will be served at the Iron Pig Smokehouse, featuring maple bourbon pork loin served with smoked white bean cassoulet & roasted brussel sprouts.

The evening ends with cocktails, and classic baklava topped with local honey & fresh berries from Otsego Resort’s Logmark.

‘The Four’s Michelle Dunaway will be touring each of the stops throughout this week starting with the Otsego Resort in Gaylord.

The deadline to purchase tickets is August 23, and limited space is available. Purchase your tickets HERE via PriceSlide .

Buy your tickets on the Slide & everyone pays the same low price! The more tickets sold the cheaper they are for everyone. Commit to the current price, Share with your friends, and watch the price drop! You’ll receive a credit for the difference when the promotion ends. Package starts at $79 per person, but can go as low as $52.00 for an entire evening of great food & entertainment!

Otsego Resort is also offering an $89 room special for the night. Call (989) 732-5181 to make your reservations, or click here for more information.

For more information about the Trolley Trio Progressive Dinner, click here.