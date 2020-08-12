2 Soldiers Test Positive for COVID-19 at Camp Grayling

Two soldiers at Camp Grayling are in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus last week.

They received the positive test results last Thursday after showing COVID-19 symptoms.

Both were immediately isolated in dedicated housing units.

Anyone who was in contact with the two were also isolated immediately.

In addition, to ensure the health and safety of the soldiers, families and community, the entire formation of more than 400 soldiers were tested again on Monday.

The camp is still waiting on those results.