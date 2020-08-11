Trump Administration Considers Banning Re-entry By US Citizens Who Might Have COVID-19

The Trump administration may use the coronavirus pandemic to tighten entry at the U.S. border with Mexico.

Options being weighed include barring entry to U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents.

A draft memo obtained by the New York Times reports that any move to block citizens and permanent residents would only apply in the rarest of circumstances, and would ensure no constitutional rights are infringed.

Since the pandemic started the government has imposed several travel restrictions, but citizens and legal residents have been excluded.

This move would likely face legal challenges.