Traverse City Whiskey Co. Host First Virtual Cherry Whiskeyfest Event

Virtual events seem to be the popular way to connect with people these days, and that includes a virtual whiskey tasting happening on August 12 at 8 PM. This is the Traverse City Whiskey C ompany’s first-ever virtual event and will feature their latest project: Barrel Proof Cherry Whiskey. They are calling it the Cherry Whiskeyfest.

“We decided we wanted to release a new product, which is the Barrel Proof Cherry Whiskey. What makes this one so special – this is a celebration of the cherry harvest,” said TC Whiskey’s Founder, Chris Fredrickson. “To make the product, we hand select a couple of barrels to steep pressured in it, and they marry quite nicely. This is going to be an annual release, a very limited edition. Once it’s gone, it’s gone for the year”.

For those who are attending the live virtual event tomorrow night, they will be able to enjoy live music, ‘how-to’ cocktails demonstrations, cameo appearances from Traverse City Whiskey personalities and much more.

To join in on the online fun and festivities for Traverse City Whiskey Company’s Cherry Whiskeyfest, click here.

