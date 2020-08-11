Traverse City Police Perform Welfare Check at Home Where Shots Were Fired
Traverse City Police say a man made suicidal comments and shot off a gun inside a home on Eighth Street on Monday.
That man is now in the hospital.
It all started with a woman’s call to police saying her ex-husband made suicidal comments and fired a gun inside.
Officers returned around 11 Tuesday morning and got in contact with the 68-year-old man before going inside the home.
They say he cooperated and asked for help.
Police then found a handgun, cartridges, and six bullet holes in the bedroom wall.
Fire and EMS crews determined he was in a “rapidly deteriorating condition” and he was taken to Munson Medical Center to be treated.
The man is now believed to be in stable condition.
No one was hurt.