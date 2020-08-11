MTM On The Road: Thunder Bay Resort Hosting Elk Viewing, Dinner With Wine Event

Thunder Bay Resort in Hillman has a ton to offer and is considered one of America’s best attractions.

On August 15, they are hosting an Elk Viewing Ride and Dinner.

The event features their famous carriage ride—where you can climb aboard one of their horse drawn carriages to get a closer look at some elk in their natural habitat. And it includes a gourmet dinner and wine tasting.

You can still reserve your spot here.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, give us all the details of the event and give us a look around the resort.