Missing Gaylord Man Found Dead Near Two-Track in Montmorency Co.

The Michigan State Police post in Gaylord has a grim update—the man they have been searching for since Sunday was found dead Monday night.

Troopers say 78-year-old Nelson Wheaton was discovered near Clear Lake just off a two track.

The Montmorency County Sheriff’s Office says the person who found him reported seeing a man on the ground around 7:30 p.m.

Troopers responded to the scene and found Wheaton dead. The cause of death has not yet been determined, but foul play is not suspected.

Wheaton’s Polaris Ranger was nearby. He was last seen Saturday riding the green side-by-side in the Lake Arrowhead subdivision.