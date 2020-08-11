Michigan Officials Report 796 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 796 new cases of the coronavirus and 7 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 88,756 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,264 COVID-19 deaths.

Monday the state was at 87,960 confirmed cases with 6,257 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of August 7, 63,636 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

The Trump administration may use the coronavirus pandemic to tighten entry at the U.S. border with Mexico.

Options being weighed include barring entry to U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents.

A draft memo obtained by the New York Times reports that any move to block citizens and permanent residents would only apply in the rarest of circumstances, and would ensure no constitutional rights are infringed.

Since the pandemic started the government has imposed several travel restrictions, but citizens and legal residents have been excluded.

This move would likely face legal challenges.

Cherokee County, Georgia, was one of the nation’s first counties to open for in-school learning.

Now just one week later, 800 students are in quarantine after at least 16 schools in Cherokee County reported COVID-19 cases among students or staff.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this could be a common trend if schools open too quickly.

Georgia does not have any sort of mask mandate right now. That has prompted backlash from teachers demanding the governor improve safety requirements.

Georgia Rep. Beth Moore says, “I have over 200 emails over the course of less than 48 hours from teachers, students, parents, staff members at school—all with really the same message. That schools in Georgia are not prepared to go back to face-to-face instruction right now.”

At least 12 counties will reopen in Florida this week for in-person learning.

They reported one of the lowest numbers of new cases in more than a month Monday. But health experts fear reopening schools could cause another spike.

Worldwide, coronavirus cases have now hit 20 million with almost 750,000 deaths.

It took nearly three months to reach 10 million cases in June. That number has doubled in just six weeks.

Brazil has more than 3 million cases and 100,000 deaths

India has the third-highest number of cases with more than 2 million.

But there are some countries seeing success: New Zealand recently celebrated 100 days with no community transmission and Rwanda is seeing progress thanks to similar steps.

Early Tuesday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a COVID-19 vaccine developed in Russia is now registered.

Putin says one of his daughters has already been immunized by the vaccine.

He also says the vaccine underwent all necessary tests and is proven efficient, offering lasting immunity from COVID-19.

Russian authorities say medical workers, teachers and other risk groups will receive the vaccine first.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional updates, click here.