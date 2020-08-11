Michigan Launches New COVID-19 Webpage Clarifying Which Activities Are Allowed Where

The state has a new webpage to help you understand what kinds of activities are permitted during the coronavirus pandemic and which ones are not according to the executive orders.

It divides activities into four categories: education, entertainment, services, and workforce.

The webpage then shows which activities are allowed in the different reopening phases of the MI Safe Start Plan.

The Upper Peninsula and much of northern Michigan is in phase five, while the rest of the state is in phase four, so some activities are allowed up here but not yet for those downstate.

The page also shows which executive orders apply to each specific activity.