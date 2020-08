Manistee Bar, Apartment Damaged in Fire

Emergency crews got everyone out safely at a business fire in Manistee.

It happened at the Hi-Way Inn Bar on Kosciusko Street early Tuesday morning.

The city says a police officer helped someone get out of the upstairs apartment.

No one was hurt.

Fire crews were able to stop the fire before it spread to the front of the building.

The state fire marshal will come in to find the cause of the fire.