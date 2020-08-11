Lylah’s Sandwich Shop in Suttons Bay Serving Up Creativity

There’s so much freedom and creativity stacked between two slices of bread. That’s what Cindy Henderson, the owner of Lylah’s loves so much about her business. Not only do they make a mean sandwich but they also do homemade soups and salads.

Lylah’s was previously in Lake Lee lanau but quickly outgrew that location. Now you can find the shop in Suttons Bay at 99 W 4th St. Although they are currently sticking to contactless, curbside pick-up, you can take a quick peek through the window to see the beautiful interior and dining room they’ve created at this new location.

As for Cindy, this business venture simply fell into her lap. “I’ve been in the restaurant business since I was 14 and when I was little, we used to get together as families, family-like Sunday dinners, and the whole family would get together and make food and I just always had a love for making food making people happy,” explains Henderson.

To check out the menu or learn more about Lylah’s, click here.