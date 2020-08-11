Leelanau County Deputies Investigate Incident Involving Laser, 2 Planes

Leelanau County deputies are trying to find the person who shined a laser at two planes flying over Empire Monday night.

The sheriff’s office says they were tipped off about the laser attacks by Minneapolis Air Traffic Control around 10:15 Monday night.

The air traffic control says they believe the laser might have been coming from the 1,100 block of Leelanau Highway north of Empire.

Police could not find anyone responsible.

Shining a laser towards an aircraft is dangerous for pilots and their computer system.

It’s also illegal to do so.

If you know who did this, you are asked to call the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office at 256-8800.