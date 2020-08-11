Health Dept. of Northwest Michigan Identifies 9 Possible COVID-19 Exposure Sites

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is reporting nine possible COVID-19 exposure sites.

During case investigations, the following public locations were identified as potential low-risk, public exposure sites.

Jordan River Church on August 2

Angel Nail Salon, Charlevoix on August 4 at 1:30 pm

Northern Lights Bowling Alley, Harbor Springs on August 4 from 8 – 9:30 pm

Challenge Mountain Resale, Boyne City on August 4 at 10:00 am

Hobby Lobby, Petoskey on August 4 from 3 – 5 pm

Pier One Imports, Petoskey on August 4 from 3 – 5 pm

Charlevoix Health and Fitness on August 6 from 12:30 – 1:30 pm

Siren Hall, Elk Rapids on the evening of August 6

Traverse City Cherry Capital Airport, Allegiant Air Flight 871 on August 8

The health department says that all locations have been contacted and are working to ensure their employees and customers are safe.

If you have questions or think you may have been exposed call the health department at 1-800-432-4121.