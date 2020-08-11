Gov. Whitmer Scheduled to Speak at Democratic National Convention

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be one of the opening night speakers at next week’s Democratic National Convention.

It comes as her name continues to be mentioned as a possible pick for Joe Biden’s running mate.

Governor Whitmer will speak Monday during the four-day event, which will be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She would move to Wednesday if Joe Biden selected her as his vice president.

The first-term governor, who is on Biden’s short list, met with him in Delaware last week.

At the convention, Democrats will formally nominate the presidential ticket and also adopt a party platform and rules.

You can watch the Democratic National Convention and the Republican National Convention streaming live on the 9&10 Plus channel via the free SBTV app.