City of Cadillac, MI Dept. of Insurance & Financial Services Answer Auto Insurance Reform Questions

The City of Cadillac and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services hosted a virtual townhall on auto insurance reform Tuesday.

In July, new auto insurance reform laws went into effect in Michigan.

Drivers now have the option to choose their level of personal injury protection.

Attendees were able to ask questions to representatives from the state.

One question many attendees had, what if my insurance was renewed before laws went into effect?

“Your current policy, if it was written before July 1, 2020, it will continue to term until your next renewal,” said Parker Fisher with the Michigan Department of Insurance & Financial Services. “It won’t happen without you knowing so you may want to contact your insurance company and ask for a quote under the new law, so you can make an informed decision.”

Have a specific question on the new auto insurance laws?

The state has put together a hotline and email for auto insurance questions.

You can call 1-833-ASK-DIFS or email autoinsurance@michigan.gov.