BREAKING: Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris as Running Mate

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has announced his running mate.

Biden has chosen California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Harris is now the third woman to be in the No. 2 spot on a major party national ticket, and the first Black woman on a major party presidential ticket.

Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, has an impressive resume and has demonstrated in the Senate and on the 2020 debate stage that she can savage opponents rhetorically.

Harris served as California’s attorney general, which could appeal to moderates.