Another Possible COVID-19 Exposure Site Identified in Grand Traverse County

The Grand Traverse County Health Department identified another possible COVID-19 exposure site.

The health department says anyone who was at Kilkenny’s Irish Public House on Friday, July 31 from 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days since the possible exposure, particularly if you were not wearing a mask or maintaining 6 foot distance from others.

Anyone that is self-monitoring as a result should keep away from the public, family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible.

Grand Traverse County has a total of 194 COVID-19 cases, with 113 recovered and five deaths, leaving 73 active cases.