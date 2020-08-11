5-Year-Old Cheboygan County Boy Drowns in Lake Huron

A 5-year-old Cheboygan County boy is dead after falling off a tube in Lake Huron’s Duncan Bay.

The Cheboygan County sheriff says the drowning happened Sunday around 7:15 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says the 5-year-old boy was being pulled on a tube by a boat, and was not wearing a life jacket.

The 5-year-old was found in about 10 feet of water, and they believe he had been in the water for about 5 minutes.

A person in the area who heard calls for help found the child.

The sheriff’s office says the boy was rushed to shore, and eventually airlifted to a downstate hospital where he passed away Monday morning.

“We are deeply saddened by the events of Sunday with the community needlessly losing a 5 year old boy. Michigan Law is clear a child that age must wear a life jacket anytime they are on this type of boat or being towed on a tube on Michigan waters,” said Sheriff Dale Clarmont.