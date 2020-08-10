UPDATE: Traverse City Police Pull Back From Home Where Shots Were Fired

Traverse City Police pulled back from outside a house where a man fired several shots around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Police say a 69-year-old man fired four rounds inside the home on 8th Street.

They say his girlfriend was inside the home with him, but not in the same room.

The woman managed to get out of the house and call police who tried to make contact with the man.

They say he was suicidal and extremely intoxicated.

After several attempts, they couldn’t reach him.

The police chief says they made the choice to deescalate the situation, and pull back.

“This is pretty standard operating procedure, yes. Time is on our side. Let’s not push the issue. Let’s not get officers hurt. Let’s not get him hurt. Let’s not get neighbors hurt,” said Chief Jeff O’Brien.

City police evacuated surrounding homes and closed off a block of 8th Street for several hours.

They reopened that shortly after 7 p.m.

The chief says the man has a hip injury and is likely confined to his bed.

They do not consider him a threat to the public.

