TCAPS Great Start Readiness Program Reinstated for 2020-2021 School Year

TCAPS announced it will have its Great Start Readiness Program for the 2020 – 2021 school year.

Back in June, the board voted to stop the program and lay off seven teachers.

On Monday, TCAPS announced an agreement between them, the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation and Rotary Charities.

The one year agreement ensures existing slots remain available for area students this school year.

The program aims to get 4-year-olds ready for kindergarten, and is largely designed to help families with economic hardships.