TCAPS Board of Education Reveals Back to School Plans

Traverse City Area Public School’s Board of Education revealed its back to school plan.

The TCAPS board passed a motion to start online learning on September 7, with face to face learning beginning September 21.

In the meantime, the district will monitor the coronavirus situation in the area.

If cases start going up again, they say they could switch to an all online format.

One board member is optimistic about local numbers.

“I don’t want to send my kids back to school if I don’t feel safe, but we have to look at our local rates and our local infections are good. I mean we are leading Michigan right now,” said Erica Moon Mohr, TCAPS Trustee.

The board also approved the purchase of a new learning management system that will make it easier to teach virtually.