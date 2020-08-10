Summer Youth Employment Program Helps Young Adults Find Employment Opportunities

Even though the offices are closed due to COVID-19, Northwest Michigan Works! is still finding ways to get workers employed.

Their Summer Youth Employment Program has been working with 16 to 24-year-olds to find employment opportunities in a wide variety of fields including healthcare, manufacturing and IT.

Employers are given incentives for hiring and training these workers who might need the experience before getting another job.

“If you don’t have the experience, this is your in to get that experience so that; one you can become more valuable to that company that has shown you that they’re willing to take a chance. And then two, maybe that’s not the end of the road for you. Maybe this is just a step in the direction you want to go,” said Rob Dickinson, Regional Director.

The program runs through the end of the year.