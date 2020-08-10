State Police Continue Search for Missing Otsego County Man

Michigan State Police are continuing their search for a missing Otsego County man.

78-year-old Nelson Wheaton has been missing since Saturday.

He was last seen Saturday riding his green side-by-side in the Lake Arrowhead subdivision.

Troopers say Wheaton suffers from the early stages of dementia.

On Monday, their air unit was out searching for him, along with troopers on the ground.

State Police say because he was on his side-by-side, they can’t use dogs to track him.

“With a side-by-side or an ATV you can cover a lot of distance and this is a green Polaris ranger, so added to the foliage, the trees and everything else, you have a vehicle that is going to blend in, which makes spotting him from the air even more difficult but we are going to do the best we can and see if we can locate him,” said Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll.

State Police say Wheaton is wearing a straw hat, along with a short-sleeved shirt and dark colored shorts.

They’re asking everyone to keep an eye out for Wheaton.

If you see him, contact the Gaylord Dispatch Center at 989-732-5141.