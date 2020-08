State police are now looking from the air for a missing Gaylord man who suffers from dementia.

Troopers says Nelson Wheaton was last seen on Saturday night between 6 and 7, and was riding his green Polaris Ranger four-wheeler on Beechnut Trail.

He was wearing a straw hat, a short sleeve shirt and dark shorts.

Troopers say he left his phone, wallet and hearing aids at home.

If you’ve seen him, call state police or your local emergency dispatch.