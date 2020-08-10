State Investigators to Assess Edenville Dam Concerns

The state says it will assess what’s left of the Edenville Dam in Midland County after it failed and caused catastrophic flooding.

Boyce Hydro owns the Edenville Dam that broke after heavy rain back in May.

Now, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy says state investigators and contractors will start assessing the remaining portions of the dam.

They say Boyce Hydro failed to comply with a federal court order to do it themselves.

The company provided a report on the dam’s conditions but acknowledged in the report that it did not perform the court ordered assessment.

Boyce Hydro declared bankruptcy July 31.