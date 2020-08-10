President Trump Abruptly Escorted During White House Briefing

During a press conference at the White House on Monday, President Trump was abruptly escorted by a Secret Service agent.

The president returned a few minutes later and said that there was a shooting outside of the White House.

“There was an actual shooting and somebody’s been taken to the hospital,” Trump said. The president said the shots were fired by law enforcement, saying he believed the individual who was shot was armed. “It was the suspect who was shot,” Trump said.

President Trump says it the situation is under control and he praised the work of Secret Service personnel for their work in keeping him safe.