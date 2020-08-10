Mount Pleasant Man OK After Being Stabbed, Driving to Kentucky

State police say a Mount Pleasant man is O.K. after being stabbed in the back and driving to Kentucky to be treated.

Troopers say the man stole his girlfriend’s car. They say he did that because she stabbed him in the back at their home in Coe Township in Isabella County.

State police say the man drove to Kentucky because he has relatives there.

Investigators found the stolen car across the street from the hospital in a Wendy’s parking lot.

The woman was arrested for stabbing her boyfriend.