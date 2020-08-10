Michigan Distilleries Asking Congress for Coronavirus Assistance

Distilleries are calling for federal assistance amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The Michigan Craft Distillers Association Jon O’Connor says sales have been limited between tasting rooms closed and bars/restaurants are only seeing a fraction of their normal business.

According to a national survey, two-thirds of craft distillers say they cannot survive more than six months without relief.

O’Connor and Distilled Spirits Council of the United States President Chris Swonger sent a letter to Congress on Tuesday.

They are urging lawmakers to move quickly to help with financial relief.

Across the industry, 43% of distillery employees say they were let go or furloughed.

O’Connor says federal assistance would allow them to keep or rehire employees.

He also says it could prevent distilleries from having to close their doors for good.