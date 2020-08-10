Mason County Deputy Corrals Burning Boat

A Mason County Deputy jumped into action using his own patrol vehicle to push a burning boat away from others.

Around 6:30 Friday night, marine patrol and the fire department were called to Tamarac Village on Hamlin Lake.

This boat was drifting towards docks and other boaters.

It was far enough away from shore where firefighters could not reach it.

Deputy Mark Willis then placed himself in harm’s way.

He was able to use his much lighter crafter to push the burning fiberglass boat towards emergency crews.

The sheriff’s office says no one was hurt and no personal property was damaged.

The patrol boat sustained only minor damage.